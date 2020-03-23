Verizon gives subscribers 15GB of free wireless data during COVID-19 crisis

By Cult of Mac

iPhones and Androids on Verizon’s cellular wireless network will get an additional 15GB of mobile data for free. The goal is to help this company’s subscribers keep in touch while working or schooling from home during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Earlier this month, rival T-Mobile went even farther by temporarily removing all data caps on customers who don’t already have an unlimited plan.

Verizon gives free data to subscribers

“We recognize there are many who may need additional connectivity during these trying times,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. “We’re here for you and we’ll make sure you have what you need to stay connected.”

From March 25 through April 30, wireless consumer and small business customers will see an additional 15GB of data added to their plan for no additional charge. This includes Jetpack mobile hotspots. There is no action needed as the data will automatically be added to the plan.

T-Mobile takes all customers unlimited

On March 13, T-Mobile customers were offered an even better deal. All this carrier’s customers without unlimited high-speed data were upgraded to unlimited smartphone data for 60 days at no charge. And those with plans that include hotspot data were given an additional 20GB.

Both Verizon and T-Mobile, as well as many other carriers and internet service providers, signed the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge. This means they promise to not cut off service from customers who can’t pay their bills because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: Verizon